Tamil Nadu records 5,500 plus COVID-19 cases, 67 more deaths

Tamil Nadu on October 2 reported 5,595 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,08,885 while the death toll mounted to 9,653 with 67 more fatalities. The active cases were 46,294 with 5,603 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 5,52,938 people, a health department bulletin said.
Those dead include a 34-year old man and a 40-year old woman and in total, 62 had co-morbidities and five no chronic diseases.
The death toll of 9,653 included 3,241 from Chennai, Chengelpet 561, Coimbatore 450, Madurai 391 and Tiruvallur 552, the bulletin said. Of the fresh infections, Chennai logged 1,278 cases, Coimbatore 495, Chengelpet 396, Salem 355, and Tiruvallur 255.
The state capital accounted for 1,70,025 infections out of the 6.08 lakh positive cases. As many as 84,991 samples were tested (RT-PCR) and cumulatively 75,26,688 specimens have been examined. There are 188 COVID-19 testing labs, 66 in government 122 in the private sector in the state.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.