Tamil Nadu records 5,500 plus COVID-19 cases, 67 more deaths

Tamil Nadu on October 2 reported 5,595 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,08,885 while the death toll mounted to 9,653 with 67 more fatalities. The active cases were 46,294 with 5,603 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 5,52,938 people, a health department bulletin said.

Those dead include a 34-year old man and a 40-year old woman and in total, 62 had co-morbidities and five no chronic diseases.

The death toll of 9,653 included 3,241 from Chennai, Chengelpet 561, Coimbatore 450, Madurai 391 and Tiruvallur 552, the bulletin said. Of the fresh infections, Chennai logged 1,278 cases, Coimbatore 495, Chengelpet 396, Salem 355, and Tiruvallur 255.

The state capital accounted for 1,70,025 infections out of the 6.08 lakh positive cases. As many as 84,991 samples were tested (RT-PCR) and cumulatively 75,26,688 specimens have been examined. There are 188 COVID-19 testing labs, 66 in government 122 in the private sector in the state.