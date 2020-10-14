Tamil Nadu records 5,083 recoveries, 4,462 fresh COVID-19 cases

Recoveries continued to outnumber the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu as 5,083 people got cured after treatment taking the tally to 6,17,403, while the state saw 4,462 new infections aggregating to 6,70,392, the health department said on Wednesday.

As many as 52 people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 10,423, a department bulletin said. Active cases in Tamil Nadu, including those in isolation, was at 42,566.

According to the bulletin, 95,538 samples were examined today, pushing the tally to 85,84,041 till date. A private lab in neighbouring Kancheepuram district received approval for conducting COVID-19 tests, taking the total number of facilities operating in the state to 192. Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse TranscriptionPolymerase Chain Reaction based).

Among districts, Chennai logged 1,130 new cases followed by Coimbatore 389, Salem 274, Chengalpet 272 and Thiruvallur 207. Cuddalore, Erode, Kancheepuram, Namakkal, Cuddalore, Erode, Kancheepuram, Namakkal, Tiruppur and Vellore saw their infection count go up by 100 new cases each.

Of the 52 deceased, two were without co-morbidities— a 54-year-old man hailing from the city and 48-year-old woman from Ranipet. With co-morbidities or chronic illness, a 29-year-old woman from Ariyalur and another woman, aged 34, from the city succumbed to the virus.

As many as 33 people who died were above 60 years. Of the 10,423 deaths reported in the state, Chennai accounted for 3,452, the bulletin said.