Tamil Nadu records 1,235 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases set to fall below 10k

As many as 1,311 people got cured of the contagion with the total recoveries climbing to 7,74,306.

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 10:20 PM IST

The active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued to dwindle with the number of people under treatment for the viral disease sliding to 10,299 on Friday while the infection count inched toward the eight lakh mark.

The state added 1,235 fresh infections and 17 more deaths taking the infection tally to 7,96,475 and the toll to 11,870, a health department bulletin said.

As many as 1,311 people got cured of the contagion with the total recoveries climbing to 7,74,306. The active cases, coming down with the daily recoveries outnumbering fresh infections, stood at 10,299 as against around 11,000 in the beginning of this month.

Only two districts — the state capital (307) and Coimbatore (115) — logged new cases in triple digits on Friday. Nine districts added new infections in single digit while 28 reported 'zero' fatalities. Chennai continued to top the districts in terms of total cases with 2,19,168 infections and also accounted for the maximum of 3,904 fatalities among the districts.

A total of 70,436 samples were tested on Friday taking thecumulative specimens examined to 1,24,19,251.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

From the beginning, Tamil Nadu undertakes only RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based), considered the gold standard to detect COVID-19. All the fresh fatal cases were also suffering from chronic illness. A 39-year-old man from Dindigul with 'diabetes mellitus' died on the same day of admission at a government hospital due to 'COVID-19 Pneumonia', the bulletin said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Tamil Nadu
first published: Dec 11, 2020 09:21 pm

