Tamil Nadu records 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, 11 fatalities

Tamil Nadu reported 1,019 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 8,13,161, while 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 12,059.

Recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections with 1,098 people getting cured, taking the aggregate to 7,92,063, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 9,039. A total of 64,441 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 1,38,60,244 specimens examined so far. According to the bulletin, five more returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of such cases to 10.

Four were from Chennai, three from Thanjavur and one each from Nilgiris, Theni and Madurai,it said, adding all the UK returnee patients have been kept in separate isolation wards.

The State capital logged 295 new coronavirus cases, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,24,094 infections of more than 8.13 lakh infections reported in the state.It also topped in the number of fatalities, accounting for 3,988 of the total 12,059 fatalities.

Fourteen districts added new cases in single digits, while 34 districts reported zero fatalities.