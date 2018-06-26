App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu police arrest journalists covering protest against Chennai-Salem expressway

Farmers and activists have been protesting against the eight-lane expressway which will take-up a part of the reserve forest and displace nearly 40,000 families.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday allegedly detained three journalists who were covering protests against the Chennai-Salem expressway.

According to a report in The News Minute, a reporter and cameraman of Malayalam news channel Mathrubhumi and a reporter from Tamil newspaper Theekathir were arrested when they were covering the black flag protest against the expressway.

Farmers and activists have been protesting against the eight-lane expressway, which will take up a part of the reserve forest and displace nearly 40,000 families, according a report in The Print.

The reporter sent a video to the senior editors at Mathrubhumi, in which he claimed that the police called them to their van under the pretext of talking to the Superintendent of Police and forcefully arrested them.

related news

The journalists were taken to the Tiruvannamalai taluk police station. The Mathrubhumi crew was released after the police faced backlash from the media.

"They tried to tell the police that they were from media, but the police ridiculed them saying that there was no proof for that. The police then sent the photo of the identity card to someone, and after half a half hour they were told that the Collector gave permission to release them," Mathrubhumi News input editor, V Harilal, said.

"How will the police know they are journalists? They kept saying they are from Kerala. How will we know? We were searching for some other accused there," said Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police, R Ponni.

The police also claimed that they could not recognise the journalists as nowadays, everyone has a camera.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 07:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.