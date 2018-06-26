Tamil Nadu police arrest journalists covering protest against Chennai-Salem expressway

Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday allegedly detained three journalists who were covering protests against the Chennai-Salem expressway.

According to a report in The News Minute, a reporter and cameraman of Malayalam news channel Mathrubhumi and a reporter from Tamil newspaper Theekathir were arrested when they were covering the black flag protest against the expressway.

Farmers and activists have been protesting against the eight-lane expressway, which will take up a part of the reserve forest and displace nearly 40,000 families, according a report in The Print.

The reporter sent a video to the senior editors at Mathrubhumi, in which he claimed that the police called them to their van under the pretext of talking to the Superintendent of Police and forcefully arrested them.

The journalists were taken to the Tiruvannamalai taluk police station. The Mathrubhumi crew was released after the police faced backlash from the media.

"They tried to tell the police that they were from media, but the police ridiculed them saying that there was no proof for that. The police then sent the photo of the identity card to someone, and after half a half hour they were told that the Collector gave permission to release them," Mathrubhumi News input editor, V Harilal, said.

"How will the police know they are journalists? They kept saying they are from Kerala. How will we know? We were searching for some other accused there," said Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police, R Ponni.

The police also claimed that they could not recognise the journalists as nowadays, everyone has a camera.