Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji under scanner; 10 things to know

After an 18-hour interrogation, and multiple searches across different parts of Chennai and Tamil Nadu, DMK minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a job racket.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 13 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering after questioning him for hours.

Here are 10 things to know about the case so far:

- Following the questioning, at 2 am on June 14, Senthil Balaji was taken in a car for a medical check-up at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai. Three vehicles carrying documents followed them.

- The arrest came hours after Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s "backdoor tactics" against its political opponents.

- S Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji, has filed a habeas corpus plea before the Madras High Court on June 14 against the minister's arrest by the ED.

- The ED on June 13 had launched raids at premises linked to Balaji as part of its probe against him in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, Karur and Erode.

- The case is associated with a job-for-cash fraud that allegedly took place in the state's transportation department between 2011-2016 while Balaji served as the AIADMK government's transport minister.

- On the eve of the Assembly Elections in March 2021, Chennai police filed a charge sheet against Balaji and 46 other people, including senior serving and retired officers from many transport companies. The accusations centred on a recruitment scandal that rattled the state between 2014-2015.

- Candidates allegedly paid crores of rupees in exchange for jobs they were promised. Reportedly, despite paying bribes, several applicants were unsuccessful.

- News agency the Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted Balaji’s ministerial colleague PK Sekar Babu citing symptoms that suggested Balaji was tortured. It cited TV visuals and said Balaji was uneasy while being hospitalised.

- Following the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016, Balaji left the AIADMK. In December 2018, he joined the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

- In May 2023, the Supreme Court overturned a Madras High Court judgement from 2022 and allowed the ED to continue its money laundering investigations into the suspected scheme.