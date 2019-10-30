Southern India braces for heavy rainfall; schools, colleges to remain shut in 6 districts of Tamil Nadu today

With heavy rainfall forecast for southern India on October 30, multiple districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday.

As many as 15 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall. All government and private schools, and colleges will remain closed on October 30 in six districts -- Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Theni, Virudhunagar, Vellore and Ramanathapuram, according to news agency ANI.

Parts of Tamil Nadu will continue to receive heavy rainfall till November 1.

According to Skymet Weather, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, south interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep, besides Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours.

In Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kanyakumari, Kochi, among other places may continue to receive heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

The heavy rainfall is due to the well-marked low pressure area that has developed over the Comorin area and equatorial Indian Ocean. It is likely to intensify into a depression over the Lakshadweep-Maldives region on October 30, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to a report by The Hindu, Tiruvarur recorded the highest rainfall of 7 cm on October 29, followed by Mamallapuram in Kancheepuram district and Valangaiman during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am.