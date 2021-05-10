Tamil Nadu imposes COVID-19 lockdown from today: What is allowed, what is not

Tamil Nadu recorded 28,897 new COVID-19 cases on May 9, pushing the caseload to 13.80 lakh. (Representative Image)

To prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, Tamil Nadu has gone under a two-week "total lockdown" starting May 10.

In a statement issued on May 8, newly-appointed Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on May 7, besides consultations with medical experts.

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said.

As Tamil Nadu is going under COVID-19 lockdown from May 10, here is what is allowed and what is not:

> All bars, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, salons, auditoria, cinema theatres, recreation clubs, and amusement and zoological parks will be shut during this period.

> The state-run liquor outlets operated by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) will be closed during the lockdown period.

> Beaches and tourist attractions in the hilly locations of Udhagamandalam and Kodaikanal will be out of bounds for people.

> Offices of government departments other than those dealing with essential services including Health, Revenue, Police, Fire and Rescue Services, and Disaster Management will not function.

> All private offices and companies and IT and ITES firms shall also remain closed and employees can work from home.

> Educational institutions will remain closed.

> Inter and intra-district public and private bus services will be suspended while hire taxis and autorickshaws cannot ply.

> Those travelling for essential work like wedding, death, interview or exams shall produce proof to be allowed permission to proceed.

> Standalone shops selling vegetables, groceries, provision items, fish, and meat products can remain open till 12 noon with only fifty percent customers. E-commerce firms distributing these can do so till noon. Other than the aforementioned shops, no other establishments can run.

> There shall be no dine-in services in hotels and tea shops and the farmer can sell takeaways in staggered working hours through the day. Tea stalls have to down shutters by noon.

> Those allowed to work during the lockdown period include media, courier firms, hospitals, and related services, fuel outlets, continuous process industries, data centers, and telecom services.

> State-run Amma Canteens will remain open, platform vendors selling vegetables and flowers can do so till 12 pm and fair price shops will work from 8 am to noon.

Tamil Nadu recorded 28,897 new COVID-19 cases on May 9, pushing the caseload to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,648, according to a medical bulletin issued on the day. A total of 23,515 people were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 12,20,064 and leaving 1,44,547 active infections.