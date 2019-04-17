App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu: I-T seizes Rs 1.48 cr cash suspected to bribe voters in Theni

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.48 crore was seized. It was neatly packed in 94 packets and envelops on which the ward number, number of voters and the amount of Rs 300 per voter was written, I-T Director General (investigations) B Murali Kumar said, after the overnight raids concluded at 5:30 AM.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has seized Rs 1.48 crore cash allegedly stashed to bribe voters in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, where an assembly bypoll is scheduled Thursday.

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.48 crore was seized. It was neatly packed in 94 packets and envelops on which the ward number, number of voters and the amount of Rs 300 per voter was written, I-T Director General (investigations) B Murali Kumar said, after the overnight raids concluded at 5:30 AM.

"All these wards are within the Andipatti assembly segment which is going to bypoll tomorrow," the officer added.

Kumar added that the premises belongs to a functionary of the AMMK party.

related news

Infact, the AMMK party office functions from the ground floor of the premises, he said.

The department will send a report on the operation to the Central Board of Direct Taxes and the Election Commission in New Delhi, a senior official said.

The tax department had launched a search at a store Tuesday night following inputs about suspected cash. During the raids, police had to open fire in the air to disperse supporters of the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK who objected to the action.    The tax official said the "sworn statement of the person present in the premises was recorded and he said that Rs 2 crore in cash was brought in there for distribution to voters in Andipatti panchayat union area on April 16."

Describing the raids, the official said initially a group of party workers overpowered the flying squad persons, comprising district EC authorities and I-T officials, standing guard outside the premises. The workers broke open the door and snatched some cash packets.

No one was injured in the firing, a senior official said. Four AMMK volunteers were detained in connection with the incident.

The miscreants dropped some cash packets and fled with a few. The remaining cash in 94 bundles (Rs 1.48 crore) was seized by the department along with the envelopes, he said.

A postal ballot paper for Andipatti assembly by-election, which was already marked for an AMMK candidate, was also found on the premises and seized, they said.

The district collector and the Superintendent of Police reached the spot and supervised the security, he said.

The district police has filed an FIR against a number of persons, he added.

Tamil Nadu votes on April 18 for the Lok Sabha as well.

Earlier, the Election Commission countermanded election to the Vellore parliamentary constituency on charges of illegal cash being used to lure voters there.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Mid Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's film has decent pe ...

Kalank: Makers may not get the expected return at the box office, pred ...

Tabu honoured, discussed, lauded at the Indian Film festival of Los An ...

Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all ...

Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty ...

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this specia ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli says Mahesh Bhatt threw a shoe at th ...

Dharma’s Kalank and SOTY2 wary of Thanos and Avengers: Endgame?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

OPINION | The Big Test of 2019: Can Mayawati and Akhilesh Make Bahujan ...

Apple Spending $500 Million Over Arcade Gaming Service

News18 Daybreak | IT-Sleuths Swoop Kanimozhi's House, Polls Scrapped i ...

Madurai Chithirai Thiruvizha 2019: Significance and Key Events of Meen ...

Tamil Nadu Man Chops Off Wife's Head over Suspicion of Infidelity, Pac ...

With Parliamentary Experience and Jat Factor in Favour, Congress Emerg ...

Avengers Endgame Final Trailer Prepares Marvel Fans for the Emotional ...

From Kishanganj to Kashi, it is Muslim Votes That Hold the Key to Vict ...

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Chic Blue Daphne Dress & Opera Gloves at Coache ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

Cash For Votes: EC cancels Lok Sabha polls in Vellore, Kanimozhi's res ...

Azam Khan gets another EC notice for inflammatory remarks

Kanimozhi lashes out at Narendra Modi, says ‘won’t be cowed down ...

Late art historian's work, video game could help rebuild Notre Dame

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will perform ...

Beer vs spirits: Why UBL commands higher valuation over USL

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

'Could be a Congress ploy': Nirmala Sitharaman on Imran Khan saying In ...

Kalank: 'Aira Gaira' is a progression from 'Chikni Chameli', but also ...

Child marriage rampant in West Bengal's Malda, but parties believe add ...

Breach of employee accounts will not have any effect on Wipro's financ ...

'Gutted but valiant': Notre-Dame Cathedral retains bell towers, staine ...

Champions League: Ajax stun Juventus to reach semis for first time sin ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be available on open sale in India starting t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.