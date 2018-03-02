Tamil Nadu govt unveils 24-hour toll free helpline to provide information on education

Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday said a 24-hour helpline has been set up for the first time in the country that would provide information on education and offer guidance to students.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami formally launched the toll free number 14417 through the 24-hour Education Guidance Centre set up at the Secretariat that would offer information relating to school education and offer guidance to students.

Following the announcement in the Assembly that a toll free help line would be set up at Rs two crore, Palaniswami launched the facility at a function, an official release said.

School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary, Girija Vaidyanathan and senior government officials participated in the function, the release said.