you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu government files FIR against newscaster for video claiming lack of beds for COVID-19 patients

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said there are sufficient beds in the state for coronavirus patients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Tamil Nadu allegedly booked veteran newscaster and actor S Varadharajen for posting a video claiming that his bedridden friend was struggling to find a bed in Chennai hospitals amid the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, crisis.

News18 reported that the Tamil Nadu government filed an FIR against him under several sections, including those related to the circulation of false information.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, Varadharajen said, “My friend was down with fever for two days and he subsequently developed breathing problems. But he could not find beds anywhere in Chennai, including government hospitals. His family was told not to bring the patient to the hospital." He said that despite reaching out to several government hospitals, they failed to get his friend hospitalised.

Close

The state government, however, has rubbished Varadharajen's allegations of the paucity of beds for coronavirus patients.

“Chennai alone has 5,000 beds and there are sufficient beds in other COVID-19 care centres. We have sufficient facilities. He (Varadharajen) has given completely wrong information," Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said, adding that action will be taken against the actor under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The actor later put out another video on Facebook clarifying that the video was meant for limited circulation among friends and it had been leaked in the public domain. He also lauded the state government for its efforts of containing the coronavirus outbreak in India.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Tamil Nadu

