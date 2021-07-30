Tamil Nadu govt extends COVID-19 lockdown until August 9, no new relaxations announced

MK Stalin (File image: Twitter/@arivalayam)

The Tamil Nadu government on July 30 extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state till August 9. According to the order released by the MK Stalin- led government, action will be taken against commercial and other establishments that allow more customers than what is permitted in the COVID guidelines.

As per the order, the same restriction will remain in place in the state.

Inter-state bus transport (private and government), cinema halls, bars/pubs, swimming pools, cultural/political events involving the public, educational institutions, and zoos will remain shut, the new order read.

Districts such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu and Kallakuruchi remain under a stern watch, after the case graphs showed a bottoming out and northward reversal, reported News18.

According to the report, the state government has directed the district collectors and the police personnel to strictly enforce the prescribed guidelines. Places where crowding of people could be observed continuously, the government has also empowered the collectors, corporation commissioners and the police to lockdown the area completely considering public welfare.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

This comes as the state reported a marginal increase in the new COVID-19 cases after a decline seen in the last couple of months, said the Health Department of the State on July 29.

With 1,859 new cases, the tally went up to 25,55,664 till date. Fatalities rose to 34,023 with 28 people dead in the last 24 hours.