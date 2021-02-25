English
Tamil Nadu govt enhances retirement age of its employees to 60 years

Chief Minister K Palaniswami who raised the retirement age of government employees by a year, made an announcement in the Assembly under rule 110 that the increase will apply to all serving government employees including government and aided educational institutions, PSUs and local bodies, and those who retire on May 31, 2021.

PTI
February 25, 2021 / 02:43 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday enhanced the retirement age of its employees, including teachers and PSU staff, to 60 years.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami who raised the retirement age of government employees by a year, made an announcement in the Assembly under rule 110 that the increase will apply to all serving government employees including government and aided educational institutions, PSUs and local bodies, and those who retire on May 31, 2021.

In May last year, the CM had increased the retirement age of government employees to 59 from 58 years. The gesture came into immediate effect and the government came out with an order (GO) to give effect to the chief minister's announcement.
PTI
first published: Feb 25, 2021 02:43 pm

