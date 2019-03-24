App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu farmers to double up as 'Aghoris' in UP to take on PM Narendra Modi

The farmers leader had held various forms of protest including entering the sea in Tamil Nadu to highlight their demands.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Over 100 Tamil Nadu ryots will dress up like Aghori sadhus (Shiva followers) and seek alms in Uttar Pradesh to pay for filing their nomination to the Varanasi constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting, farmers' leader P Ayyakannu said on March 24.

This plan is to try and bring back focus on the plight of farmers besides collecting money (about Rs 25,000 for each nomination) for filing papers, Ayyakannu said.

"We plan to dress up like Aghori sadhus and seek alms," Ayyakannu, president of the National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association, told PTI in an interview.

Ayyakannu had said on March 23 that 111 farmers from Tamil Nadu would contest against Modi from Varanasi if the BJP does not assure them of fulfilling their demands such as profitable prices for farm produce and include it in the party manifesto.

related news

Had the Centre fulfilled their demands following several protests in Delhi in 2017, he said they would not have been forced to resort to such "methods."

Ayyakannu said "our Aghori sadhus protest mode will help people realise that our demands are just and fair." "We are also thinking of holding a nude protest to highlight our demands like we did in Delhi," he said.

The farmers leader had held various forms of protest including entering the sea in Tamil Nadu to highlight their demands.

In November 2018, farmers led by Ayyakannu had gone to Delhi with two skulls, to take part in a kisan rally, alleging it belonged to their colleagues who had allegedly committed suicide over debt.

A key demand, loan waiver, is doable if only the government has the will to do it, according to him.

"The total farmers loan outstandings is only about Rs 75,000 crore across the country," Ayyakannu said.

He claimed that very huge corporate bad loans were being waived by banks.

Ayyakannu wanted to know if farmers who fed the country did not deserve a better deal from the government.

"Our demand for loan waiver is just and fair. We don't have profitable prices for our produce. How do you expect us to clear up our crop loans?" he asked.

Loan waiver from all banks, pension for farmers over 60 years, a complete ban on genetically modified seeds and food products,linking rivers, comprehensive personal insurance are the key demands, the farmers leader added.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Files Complaint with Tripura CEO Against Rahul Gandhi

RJD Announces Names of Candidates for Two LS Seats for 2nd Phase; Cong ...

'They Are Time-Bomb, Defuse Them Soon': Syria Kurds Urge World to Take ...

CBSE to Introduce Artificial Intelligence, Yoga as New Subjects

Game of Thrones Season 5 Recap: Arya Stark Joins the Faceless Men, Jon ...

Norway Airlifts Passengers off Cruise Ship Caught in Storm

'Brahmin Can't be Chowkidar': Subramanian Swamy's Explanation for Not ...

Bengaluru Artist Creates Special Tribute to Wing Commander Abhinandan ...

Rashid Khan Named UNICEF Afghanistan's National Ambassador

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seat ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi prov ...

Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwa ...

IPL 2019: Here are the plans on offer from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Air ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, ...

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

Miami Open: Naomi Osaka’s stint as World No 1 has stopped being fun, ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Andre Russell remo ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal catch the Kalank fever!

Nayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam trailer will give you all the scary fe ...

Rahul Ram’s hilarious take on elections 2019: Time to choose who wil ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: MS Dhoni’s and Dad’s Army beat Virat Kohli’ ...

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi receives backlash from the ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.