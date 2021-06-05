Tamil Nadu extends lockdown with some exceptions: Check what's allowed, what isn't

In a statement, CM MK Stalin said the existing permissible activity will be allowed. (File image: Twitter/@arivalayam)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 5 announced the extension of lockdown by another week (till June 14) with some relaxations. The current lockdown was supposed to end on June 7.

In a statement, Stalin said the existing permissible activity will be allowed.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

He said considering the high rate of COVID-19 infection in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai, some essential services subject to the following restrictions are allowed from June 7 onwards.



Standalone provisions/vegetable/fruits/fish/meat shops to function between 6 am to 5 pm.



Vegetable/flower/fruits vendors on pavements can function between 6 am and 5 pm.



Fish markets and slaughterhouses will be allowed to function only for wholesales.



Government offices can function with 30 percent staff strength.



Only 50 tokens will be issued at sub-registrar offices.



Only 50 percent of workers are allowed in matchbox factories.



In all the remaining districts, the following services are allowed in addition to those mentioned above:



Private housekeeping services will be allowed with an e-pass.



Electricians, plumbers, carpenters, motor technicians and other self employed persons will be allowed to function between 6 am and 5 pm with e-pass



Shops selling electrical goods, hardware, automobile components, book, stationery items, automobile service stations (not sales showrooms) can function between 6 am and 5 pm



Cycle and two-wheeler mechanic shops can function between 6 am and 5 pm



Taxis with three passengers other than the driver and autorickshaws with two passengers can ply with e-pass.



Those travelling to hill stations can do with an e-pass from the District Collectors.



Export units and units supplying raw materials for export units located in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal and Trichy can function for the supply of samples with 10 percent staff strength.



Tamil Nadu registered 22,651 new COVID-19 infections and 463 deaths, pushing the total infected so far to 21,95,402 and the fatalities to 26,128, said the Health Department on June 4.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Recoveries remained high with 33,646 people walking out of health care institutions totalling 19,00,306 till date, leaving 2,68,968 active infections, a medical bulletin said.