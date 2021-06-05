Tamil Nadu extends lockdown with some exceptions: Check what's allowed, what isn't
According to a state government press release, stand alone vegetable, fruits, flowers and meat shops will be allowed to open between 6 am and 5 pm.
June 05, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
In a statement, CM MK Stalin said the existing permissible activity will be allowed. (File image: Twitter/@arivalayam)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 5 announced the extension of lockdown by another week (till June 14) with some relaxations. The current lockdown was supposed to end on June 7.
In a statement, Stalin said the existing permissible activity will be allowed.
He said considering the high rate of COVID-19 infection in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai, some essential services subject to the following restrictions are allowed from June 7 onwards.Take a look at what's allowed, what isn't:
- Standalone provisions/vegetable/fruits/fish/meat shops to function between 6 am to 5 pm.
- Vegetable/flower/fruits vendors on pavements can function between 6 am and 5 pm.
- Fish markets and slaughterhouses will be allowed to function only for wholesales.
- Government offices can function with 30 percent staff strength.
- Only 50 tokens will be issued at sub-registrar offices.
- Only 50 percent of workers are allowed in matchbox factories.
- In all the remaining districts, the following services are allowed in addition to those mentioned above:
- Private housekeeping services will be allowed with an e-pass.
- Electricians, plumbers, carpenters, motor technicians and other self employed persons will be allowed to function between 6 am and 5 pm with e-pass
- Shops selling electrical goods, hardware, automobile components, book, stationery items, automobile service stations (not sales showrooms) can function between 6 am and 5 pm
- Cycle and two-wheeler mechanic shops can function between 6 am and 5 pm
- Taxis with three passengers other than the driver and autorickshaws with two passengers can ply with e-pass.
- Those travelling to hill stations can do with an e-pass from the District Collectors.
- Export units and units supplying raw materials for export units located in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal and Trichy can function for the supply of samples with 10 percent staff strength.
Tamil Nadu registered 22,651 new COVID-19 infections and 463 deaths, pushing the total infected so far to 21,95,402 and the fatalities to 26,128, said the Health Department on June 4.
Recoveries remained high with 33,646 people walking out of health care institutions totalling 19,00,306 till date, leaving 2,68,968 active infections, a medical bulletin said.Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of COVID-19