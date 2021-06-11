Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 21; relaxations in 27 districts including Chennai

Representative image

The COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till 6 am on June 21, with a number of relaxations announced in districts with low positivity rate. The curbs would be eased in 27 districts including Chennai from the morning of June 14.

In these 27 districts, the state-run TASMAC liquor outlets would be permitted to operate from 10 am to 5 pm, as per the official order issued on June 11.

Salons, spas and barber shops are also allowed to reopen, and function till 5 pm in districts where the lockdown norms have been eased. However, they are barred from using air-conditioning inside their premises and are permitted to operate only at 50 percent capacity.

Parks would also reopen for limited hours in the districts where the norms have been eased. As per the order, the parks can be used for morning walks between 6 am and 9 am.

The districts where the above relaxations will not come into effect are Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, The Hindu reported.

Tamil Nadu was among the states to be hit late by the second COVID-19 wave. While the cases plateaued in most states by mid-May, the state continued to report a surge till the end of past month.

The active caseload dropped below 2 lakh on June 10, after a period of 27 days. The state reported 1,88,664 active cases as per the last update, nearly 30 percent lower as compared to the past week. The state had on June 11 reported 16,813 new cases and 358 more deaths.