MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown until August 23, adds more restrictions

According to the new guidelines, offering of prayers by public in all places of worship is banned on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 07:19 PM IST
MK Stalin (File image: Twitter/@arivalayam)

MK Stalin (File image: Twitter/@arivalayam)

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on August 6 announced its decision to extend the lockdown in the state till August 23 while adding new restrictions to the existing ones.

According to the new guidelines, the offering of prayers by the public in all places of worship is banned on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, reported news agency ANI.

The state government is also planning to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 from 1 September with 50 percent capacity.

Colleges which teach medical and nursing courses will be allowed to reopen from August 16. The guidelines regarding the same will be issued soon.

The government has warned of action against shops that violate the COVID-19 guidelines issued, reported News18.

Close

On August 5, new COVID-19 infections in the state rose to 1,997 pushing the caseload to 25,69,398, while 33 people succumbed to the virus, aggregating to 34,230 fatalities, the health department said.

Recoveries for the first time in several weeks were lower when compared to new infections, with 1,943 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,15,030, leaving 20,138 active infections.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #lockdown #Tamil Nadu
first published: Aug 6, 2021 07:03 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.