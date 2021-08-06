Tamil Nadu extends lockdown until August 23, adds more restrictions

MK Stalin (File image: Twitter/@arivalayam)

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on August 6 announced its decision to extend the lockdown in the state till August 23 while adding new restrictions to the existing ones.

According to the new guidelines, the offering of prayers by the public in all places of worship is banned on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, reported news agency ANI.

The state government is also planning to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 from 1 September with 50 percent capacity.

Colleges which teach medical and nursing courses will be allowed to reopen from August 16. The guidelines regarding the same will be issued soon.

The government has warned of action against shops that violate the COVID-19 guidelines issued, reported News18.

On August 5, new COVID-19 infections in the state rose to 1,997 pushing the caseload to 25,69,398, while 33 people succumbed to the virus, aggregating to 34,230 fatalities, the health department said.

Recoveries for the first time in several weeks were lower when compared to new infections, with 1,943 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,15,030, leaving 20,138 active infections.