May 28, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Panneerselvam says will take all steps to shut down Vedanta's copper smelter

Reuters

Tamil Nadu deputy head said on Monday his government would take all steps to permanently shut a copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources after deadly protests demanding its closure on environmental grounds.

Residents and environmental activists say emissions from the plant, India's second biggest, are polluting the air and water, affecting people's health.

Resident have been demanding the closure of the plant, said O. Panneerselvam, the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

"The government will take all steps to permanently shut down the plant," he told reporters.

Last week, 13 were killed after police opened fire on protesters demanding that the smelter in the port city of Thoothukudi be shut down.

