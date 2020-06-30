App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: IPS Association condemns 'acts of violence against citizens in police custody'

Tuticorin Superintendent of Police was shunted out and placed under "compulsory wait" by the Tamil Nadu government

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on June 30 condemned the "acts of violence against citizens in police custody" while referring to the deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix after they were allegedly tortured by officers in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.

"We exhort the investigation agencies to investigate the case of Tuticorin district expeditiously and fairly," the association's handle tweeted.

Earlier today, the Tuticorin Superintendent of Police was shunted out of the district and placed under "compulsory wait" by the Tamil Nadu government.

Arun Balagopalan IPS "is brought to the compulsory wait at office of the Director General of Police," a Home Department order said.

Also Read: Explained | Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: Here's what has happened so far

The Tuticorin district administration also deputed officials to take "control" of Sathankulam police station, in line with a Madras High Court directive that it be brought under the revenue department.

P Jayaraj and his son Fenix, arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with the relatives alleging that they were severely tortured at the Sathankulam police station by the personnel earlier.

The probe into the case has been since transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Tamil Nadu government, even as the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has taken up the matter.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:46 pm

