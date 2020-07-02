Tamil Nadu custodial deaths | CB-CID arrests four cops in father-son duo death case

The Crime Branch CID sleuths on Thursday arrested three more police personnel, including an inspector, in a case of alleged torture by police leading to the deaths of a father-son duo at Sathankulam in southernTamil Nadu. With this, four police personnel have been arrested

in the case.

Following preliminary investigations, inspector Sridhar, head constable Murugan, and sub-inspector Balakrishnan have been arrested, senior police officials said. The fresh arrests come following the arrest of sub-inspector Raghu Ganesh last night. "All important police personnel involved in the

incident have been arrested.... the investigation continues," a senior CB-CID official said.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone), S Murugan confirmed the four arrests and asserted that "custodial deaths" must not be allowed to happen and all arrests should be carried out in accordance with the law and as per the directions of the Supreme Court. Within hours of taking over the probe on the directions of the Madras High Court, the CB-CID on Wednesday altered the FIR to include offences that led to the death of the father-son duo following alleged police torture.

The accused persons in the case include sub-inspector Raghu Ganesh.

Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam has said the government would ensure "highest punishment" to those responsible for the deaths of P Jayaraj and his son Fenix, who were allegedly thrashed at the Sathankulam police station in Tuticorin district recently.

The duo, arrested for "violating" lockdown norms over the business hours of their cell phone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23 while in judicial custody with the relatives alleging they were tortured at theSathankulam police station by the personnel days earlier.