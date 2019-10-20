App
India
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami conferred doctorate by varsity

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was conferred a honorary doctorate by a deemed university on October 20.

Palaniswami was conferred the "Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa)," at the 28th convocation of the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute.

This is the first honorary doctorate received by Palaniswami, who became chief minister in 2017.

Late chief ministers M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi had been conferred multiple honorary doctorates by various universities.

University founder chancellor, A C Shanmugam, a former MP and an MLA, said this was the first time the varsity conferred a honorary doctorate on a Chief Minister.

Shanmugam is also the founder leader of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, which is an ally of the ruling AIADMK. He had unsuccessfully contested the recent Vellore Lok Sabha election on the ruling party's Two-Leaves symbol, losing to the DMK nominee.

First Published on Oct 20, 2019 04:43 pm

tags #India

