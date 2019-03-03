App
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu CM condoles death of 36 fire service men, announces Rs 1.08 crore solatium

The chief minister announced a solatium of Rs three lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on March 3 condoled the death of 36 fire service personnel who lost their lives owing to natural causes as well as in accidents since 2016, and announced a total solatium of Rs 1.08 crore.

The chief minister announced a solatium of Rs three lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.
