Tamil Nadu clocks 724 new COVID-19 cases; 7 fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu touched 8,26,261 with the addition of 724 new cases while seven more deaths took the toll to 12,222 on Sunday, the Health Department said.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 857 people getting discharged as the total number of those cured so far rose to 8,06,875.

Active cases, which had been declining, touched 7,164 on Sunday, as the number of people under treatment fell by over 1,200 in the last ten days.

As many as 64,080 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,48,24,699.

Of the fresh cases, the state capital logged 208 new infections, taking its tally to 2,27,800. The city has reported 4,045 deaths so far. Eight of the people who tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday were returnees from various destinations, including four from overseas, the bulletin said.

As many as 19 districts reported new cases in single digits.

All the seven fresh fatalities had pre-existing morbidity or chronic diseases.

A private laboratory in neighbouring Thiruvallur district has received approval to take up COVID-19 testing taking the total number of facilities operating in the state to 248, it added.