Bypoll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: By-elections key for Palaniswami govt in Tamil Nadu

BJP says will dedicate Panaji bypoll win to Manohar Parrikar
After the death of long-time Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on March 17, the Panaji assembly seat represented by him fell vacant. Polling for Panaji was conducted on May 19, in the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
According to reports, the saffron party is feeling the absence of Parrikar, who had won the seat for the first time in 1994. He had held on to the seat— and the state— till 2014, when he was brought to Delhi as Defence minister.
Panaji is being labelled as a battle of prestige for the BJP, and for good reason. Panaji had always been Parrikar's turf, and the late CM reportedly did not have to put in a lot of effort to win from here during the 2017 bypoll.
The AIADMK has a strength of 113 minus the Speaker in the 234 member house with 22 vacancies. The simple majority in the full house is 117.
DMK is banking on the by-elections to have a shot at capturing power in the state. The party, along with its allies, including Congress, has 97 MLAs against AIADMK's 114 in the 234-member assembly with 22 vacancies.
AIADMK would require a significant number of seats to remain in power even as rival leader, AMMK founder T T V Dhinakaran, has threatened to play spoilsport to Palaniswami's chances to continue in power.
On Thursday, results will also be out for 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the election to Vellore being cancelled following recovery of huge amount of cash. Over 800 candidates are testing their fortunes from the 38 Lok Sabha seats and another 406 from the by-polls.
– PTI
May 23, 06:43 AM (IST)
Today, all eyes will be on the results of the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats, since the outcome will decide whether the Palaniswami government is here to stay or not.
While exit polls have forecast a second saffron surge in the country in five years, mainly in the Hindi heartland that will enable a successive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have predicted a good show by Congress-ally DMK in the state.
The exit polls have painted a bleak picture for the AIADMK, even as the ruling party keeps a nervous eye on the bypolls to know its fate. However, both AIADMK and DMK have dismissed the exit polls. While bypolls to 18 of the total 22 vacant assembly seats were held on April 18, the rest went to the hustings on May 21.
May 23, 05:40 AM (IST)
Bypoll results from Tamil Nadu will be closely watched by political pundits. By-elections for 22 Assembly seats will decide the fate of the E Palaniswami-led All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) state government.
May 23, 05:39 AM (IST)
These polls were conducted by the Election Commission of India (EC).
May 23, 05:39 AM (IST)
Voting in these Assembly constituencies happened over the last month and a half (between April 11 and May 19) along with the Lok Sabha elections. They went through by-elections for various reasons.
May 23, 05:38 AM (IST)
These bypolls were held in 46 Assembly constituencies across 13 states to elect new Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs).
The 46 Assembly seats are spread across the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
May 23, 05:37 AM (IST)
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of the 2019 Assembly bypoll results. This live blog will track the latest developments from vote counting through the day. Counting of votes in these constituencies will happen today.
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of the 2019 Assembly bypoll results. This live blog will track the latest developments from vote counting through the day. Counting of votes in these constituencies will happen today.