Bypoll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: By-elections key for Palaniswami govt in Tamil Nadu

Today, all eyes will be on the results of the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats, since the outcome will decide whether the Palaniswami government is here to stay or not.



While exit polls have forecast a second saffron surge in the country in five years, mainly in the Hindi heartland that will enable a successive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have predicted a good show by Congress-ally DMK in the state.



The exit polls have painted a bleak picture for the AIADMK, even as the ruling party keeps a nervous eye on the bypolls to know its fate. However, both AIADMK and DMK have dismissed the exit polls. While bypolls to 18 of the total 22 vacant assembly seats were held on April 18, the rest went to the hustings on May 21.