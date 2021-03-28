English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Tamil Nadu bus conductor who hands out free saplings earns PM Modi's praise

Over the past 30 years, bus conductor Marimuthu Yoganathan has planted over three lakh saplings, using money from his own pocket.

Moneycontrol News
March 28, 2021 / 11:02 PM IST
Marimuthu Yoganathan

Marimuthu Yoganathan

Marimuthu Yoganathan, who is popularly known as the ‘Tree Man’ of India, was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 during his address to the nation through Mann Ki Baat.

A bus conductor working for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Yoganathan hails from Coimbatore city. For years, he has been selflessly distributing free saplings to his passengers to encourage the habit of planting trees. Over the past 30 years, Yoganathan has planted over three lakh saplings, using money from his own pocket.

While addressing the country in the 75th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said: “Yoganathanji while issuing tickets to the passengers of his bus also gives a sapling free of cost. In this way, Yoganathanji has got planted of innumerable trees! Yoganathanji has been spending a big chunk of his salary towards this work.”

“Now after listening to this story, who as a citizen will not appreciate the work of Marimuthu Yoganathan? I heartily congratulate his efforts, for his inspirational work.”

The bus conductor and green crusader, who has received the “Eco Warrior” honour from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, said: “I have been doing it for the last 34 years. I am happy and feel proud that our prime minister has recognised and appreciated my work during ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Mann Ki Baat #Marimuthu Yoganathan #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
first published: Mar 28, 2021 11:02 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.