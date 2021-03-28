Tamil Nadu bus conductor who hands out free saplings earns PM Modi's praise

Marimuthu Yoganathan

Marimuthu Yoganathan, who is popularly known as the ‘Tree Man’ of India, was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 during his address to the nation through Mann Ki Baat.

A bus conductor working for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Yoganathan hails from Coimbatore city. For years, he has been selflessly distributing free saplings to his passengers to encourage the habit of planting trees. Over the past 30 years, Yoganathan has planted over three lakh saplings, using money from his own pocket.

While addressing the country in the 75th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said: “Yoganathanji while issuing tickets to the passengers of his bus also gives a sapling free of cost. In this way, Yoganathanji has got planted of innumerable trees! Yoganathanji has been spending a big chunk of his salary towards this work.”

“Now after listening to this story, who as a citizen will not appreciate the work of Marimuthu Yoganathan? I heartily congratulate his efforts, for his inspirational work.”

The bus conductor and green crusader, who has received the “Eco Warrior” honour from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, said: “I have been doing it for the last 34 years. I am happy and feel proud that our prime minister has recognised and appreciated my work during ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”