App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu BJP leader says police should take threat to PM Modi seriously

The letter issuing the threat contained serious issues, including monitoring the movement of Modi and road-shows to finish him off, as was done in the case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the BJP leader said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Expressing shock over the reported Maoists' plot to assassinate prime minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan said the police and the intelligence should take the threat seriously and put down extremist forces with an iron hand.

"It is really shocking, and political rivals should not be looked at as an enemy," she told reporters in response to a question on the reported threat to eliminate Modi.

The letter issuing the threat contained serious issues, including monitoring the movement of Modi and road-shows to finish him off, as was done in the case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the BJP leader said.

The police in Pune yesterday told a court that they had seized a "letter" from the Delhi residence of one of the five people arrested on Wednesday for having alleged "links" with the banned CPI (Maoist).

The letter allegedly mentioned of a plan to assassinate Modi in another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident, they had said. Referring to Tamil Nadu, Soundararajan said certain forces were planning to create problems by organising agitations like the protests over jallikattu, NEET and Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin.

Claiming that the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating, she referred to a spate of crimes, particularly chain-snatching incidents and said police should restore normalcy.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #PM Modi #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.