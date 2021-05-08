Tamil Nadu announces two-week 'total lockdown' from May 10 to beat COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons". (File image)

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the covid-19 cases, the government on May 8 announced clamping a two-week "total lockdown" across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on May 7, besides consultations with medical experts.

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said.

Tamil Nadu saw 26,465 new coronavirus cases on May 7, pushing the caseload to 13.23 lakh while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171. According to the health department, the active cases stood at 1,35,355.

India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 2,18,92,676, according to the Union health ministry data updated on the day. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.