Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu: 6 farmers on fast against power towers in farm lands faint

The farmers, including four women in their 50s, fainted on December 28 morning on the sixth day of the fast at Mollakkarai village.

Representative Image
Six farmers on a relay fast near here against installation of power transmission towers in farm lands were hospitalised after their health deteriorated on December 28, police said.

The farmers, including four women in their 50s, fainted on December 28 morning on the sixth day of the fast at Mollakkarai village, they said. They were shifted to the government hospital in Perundurai, about 20 km from here.

Security has been beefed up at the protest venue, police said. More than 100 farmers of the village have been agitating for the past 12 days against the move to erect the high power transmission towers, saying it would affect their livelihood. As part of the agitation, six farmers commenced a relay fast five days ago.

DMK President M K Stalin on December 27 night visited the protesting farmers and expressed solidarity with them. He assured that his party would raise the issue in coming assembly session and appealed to the farmers to give up their fast.

Stalin accused the AIADMK government of working against the interest of farmers.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 12:08 pm

#Farmers protest #India #Politics

