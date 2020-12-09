PlusFinancial Times
Tamil actor VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room in Chennai

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:07 PM IST

Popular Tamil actor VJ Chitra, aged 29, has been found dead in a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet.

“TV actress VJ Chitra found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. Police is ascertaining the cause of death. Her body recovered and sent for autopsy. Investigation underway.” ANI tweeted.

Police are ascertaining the cause of death. Her body has been recovered and sent for autopsy while the investigation is underway, ANI reported.


“The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death.” a Police official from Nazrathpet police station told News Minute.

Chitra was known as a popular face on television, having made her name as a host and on the show Pandian Stores.

On December 8, she shared a picture of herself from a photoshoot and captioned it with a smiling face emoji on social media.

Her fans expressed their grief on social media.

TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #VJ Chitra
first published: Dec 9, 2020 10:56 am

