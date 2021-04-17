MARKET NEWS

Tamil actor Vivekh passes away

Vivekh was brought to the hospital at 11 am on April 16 in an unconscious condition by his family members.

Moneycontrol News
April 17, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST
Vivek at the Ezhumin press meet (Image Source: Wikipedia)


Popular Tamil actor Vivekh has passed away. He was 59.

Vivekh was brought to the hospital at 11 am on April 16 in an unconscious condition by his family members after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor underwent emergency coronary angiogram  followed by angioplasty.

Musician AR Rahman condoled Vivekh's death on Twitter, saying: "can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us" (sic)

The popular Tamil actor had suffered a cardiac arrest due to 100 percent blockage in a heart vessel.

Dr. Raju Sivasamy, vice president of SIMS hospital, where the actor was treated said his "sudden downturn" in health had nothing to do with the Covaxin shot that he was administered on April 15.
TAGS: #India #Tamil actor #Vivekh
first published: Apr 17, 2021 09:05 am

