Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil actor Suriya slams court's decision to hold NEET; Madras HC judge seeks contempt proceedings

Suriya's statemnet on NEET controversy, which was posted from his Twitter account, has gone viral on Twitter with many lauding the actor for voicing his opinion on the issue.

Moneycontrol News

Madras High Court judge Justice SM Subramaniam on September 13, in a letter to Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, said Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar should face contempt proceedings over his remarks about Supreme Court upholding the Centre's decision to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor said the "court dispenses justice via video-conferencing, but orders students to write exams fearlessly."

"Amid COVID-19 fear, the Court dispenses justice via video-conference but orders students to write exams fearlessly. NEET is killing dreams of children from poor families who aspire to be doctors. We shouldn't be silent spectators of students' deaths. We must also prepare students for both success and failure," the actor said in a statement.

Close

On September 12, three medical aspirants -- a girl and two men, aged between 19 and 21 -- allegedly died by suicide in Madurai, Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts, sending shock waves across the state.

Justice Subramaniam in his letter to the Chief Justice said the opinion of the actor amounts to contempt of court as the integrity and devotion of the judges as well as the judicial system is not only undermined but criticised in bad shape, wherein there is a threat of public confidence in the judiciary, Times Now reported.

Suriya's tweet on the NEET controversy has gone viral on Twitter with many lauding the actor for voicing his opinion on the issue.

Opposition parties in the state led by the DMK also slammed the BJP-led Centre over the NEET issue, even as the ruling AIADMK, also opposed to the exam, rued the deaths of the youngsters.

The NEET was held on September 13 across the country. Over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance exam.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NEET 2020

