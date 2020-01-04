Talks with central leadership on cabinet expansion in a week: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he will visit New Delhi in a weeks time to discuss with the BJP high command about the much awaited expansion of his cabinet. Senior BJP leaders, including Yediyurappa, have indicated the cabinetexpansionmay take place sometime after 'Sankranti' festival (mid Janaury).

In four to six days- I will be going to Delhi, to discuss- one on ministry expansion and also to discuss with (union) ministers of the concerned departments regarding certain grants for the state and get them released, Yediyurappa told reporters in Hassan.

With Yediyurappa making it clear that 11 of the disqualified JDS-Congress MLAs who got re-elected in the Decenber 5 bypolls on BJP tickets will be made ministers, lobbying has been on within the party for the remaining ministerial berths. Currently there are 18 ministers, including the Chief Minister, in thecabinetthat has sanctioned strength is 34.

Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to come to Delhi and discuss with central Ministers on certain issues concerning the state, when he raised the matter during the latter's visit to the state. It is my duty to bring issues concerning the state to the notice of the Prime Minister, I have done it.