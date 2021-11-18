Talks will resume soon to start commercial flights between India, Singapore

The survey, commissioned by International Air Transport Association (IATA), was conducted with 4,700 respondents in 11 markets in September. (Representative image)

The Indian government is in talks with Singapore to restart scheduled commercial flights with two daily flights each from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, according to news agency ANI.

Currently, under the Vande Bharat mission, only repatriation is taking place through Air India.

Singapore will open up its Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) from November 29 for India and no need for quarantine for vaccinated passengers once the programme is in place.

Singapore is keen that Singapore airlines should restart partial operations to India.

The resumption of commercial flights between Singapore and India are moving in the right direction and there can be a decision soon, say sources.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in talks with the top leadership of Singapore, resumption of connectivity also came up during his talks. Jaishankar met the Singapore transport minister and discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries.



Began my Singapore visit by meeting S. Iswaran, Minister of Transport. Discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/KCbLSB0TU2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 17, 2021

