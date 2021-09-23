MARKET NEWS

Taliban's commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented: Jaishankar

Addressing a G-20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday also said that India's engagement will be driven by its historical friendship with the Afghan people.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST
India has said that the Taliban's commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented as it called for a broad-based inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all sections of Afghan society.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. On August 15, the capital city of Kabul fell to the insurgents.

The Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the last holdout province of Panjshir on September 6, completing their takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after capturing Kabul.

The Taliban has said that Afghan territory will not be used against any country.

"Taliban's commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented. The world expects a broad-based inclusive process that involves representation from all sections of Afghan society," Mr Jaishankar said while addressing the meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the General Assembly.

He said that international community must come together in response to humanitarian needs. “Assistance providers must be accorded unimpeded, unrestricted and direct access,” he said.

"UNSC resolution 2593, which reflects global sentiment, should continue to guide our approach. India's engagement will be driven by its historical friendship with the Afghan people,” he tweeted.
