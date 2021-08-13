Taliban spokesperson says Danish Siddique killed in crossfire: Report

The award-winning photojournalist covered the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 Delhi riots, wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees’ crisis, the Hong Kong protests, Nepal earthquakes and many more incidents. (Image: Reuters)

A Taliban spokesperson has said that photojournalist Danish Siddique was killed in a crossfire. According to the spokesperson, he did not seek Taliban nod, NDTV reported.

Earlier, the Taliban had denied any role in the death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed while embedded with the Afghan Defence Forces in Kandahar.

Speaking to CNN-News 18, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said, “We are not aware during whose firing the journalist was killed. We do not know how he died.”

He also expressed regret over Siddiqui’s death but added that journalists should “inform” them when entering war zones.

Siddhique was was killed on July 15 while covering the clashes in Kandahar’s Spin district – a key border crossing with Pakistan that the Taliban has taken over.