MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Taliban spokesperson says Danish Siddique killed in crossfire: Report

According to the spokesperson, he did not seek Taliban nod.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST
The award-winning photojournalist covered the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 Delhi riots, wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees’ crisis, the Hong Kong protests, Nepal earthquakes and many more incidents. (Image: Reuters)

The award-winning photojournalist covered the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 Delhi riots, wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees’ crisis, the Hong Kong protests, Nepal earthquakes and many more incidents. (Image: Reuters)


A Taliban spokesperson has said that photojournalist Danish Siddique was killed in a crossfire. According to the spokesperson, he did not seek Taliban nod, NDTV reported.

Earlier, the Taliban had denied any role in the death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed while embedded with the Afghan Defence Forces in Kandahar.

Speaking to CNN-News 18, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said, “We are not aware during whose firing the journalist was killed. We do not know how he died.”

Also Read: Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was executed by Taliban: Report

He also expressed regret over Siddiqui’s death but added that journalists should “inform” them when entering war zones.

Close
Siddhique was was killed on July 15 while covering the clashes in Kandahar’s Spin district – a key border crossing with Pakistan that the Taliban has taken over.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 13, 2021 04:59 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.