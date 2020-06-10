App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Taking steps to issue NCDs to rebalance debt mix in favour of long-term debt: Raymond

The company said it has undertaken cost rationalisation and various cost control measures related to sales and marketing, manpower, rentals and others to minimise the impact of the pandemic on business.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Textiles and apparel major Raymond Ltd on Wednesday said it is taking steps to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to support rebalancing its debt mix in favour of long-term debt after recently raising Rs 145 crore through similar instruments.

In a regulatory filing disclosing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the company said its suiting and shirting fabric manufacturing plants continue to remain shut due to subdued demand, although garmenting facilities have partially resumed operations.

The company said it has undertaken cost rationalisation and various cost control measures related to sales and marketing, manpower, rentals and others to minimise the impact of the pandemic on business.

Close

On its liquidity position, Raymond said it is "taking all requisite measures to manage liquidity that includes cost reduction, fund management and focus on collections".

related news

The company is looking at all available options that include long-term funding and alternate working capital availability to manage liquidity in the current situation.

"The company is in the process of taking steps to issue NCDs that would support rebalancing its debt mix favouring long-term debt. Recently, the company has raised Rs 145 crore through NCDs at market benchmarked rates," the filing said.

During lockdown 1.0 and 2.0, all retail stores in the company's branded textile and apparel network remained shut and gradual reopening began from lockdown 3.0 onwards, wherein government permitted sale of certain non-essential items, including fabric and apparel, in specified geographies.

"Currently, around 65 percent of Raymond stores have reopened and the company is adhering to all COVID-19 related guidelines for employees and customers," it said.

At present, suiting and shirting fabric manufacturing plants continue to remain shut due to subdued demand, it said, adding that "the management is evaluating production planning to reopen the plants in a phased manner".

With regards to garmenting business, the company said its facilities have partially resumed operations under stringent health protocols and safe distancing measures as per government directives.

The company said it fulfilled export orders till the third week of March 2020 before the lockdown.

The manufacturing operations were halted in India and Ethiopia after the global spread of the pandemic because of which certain export dispatch schedules were deferred due to retail shutdown, especially in the US and Europe markets.

For real estate business, Raymond said it has initiated pre-monsoon preparedness activity at sites and construction work will pick up with availability of the migrant labour.

As for FMCG business, the company said it has launched a range of sanitising products, including hand cleansers, hand wash and high alcohol content cologne meeting the highest safety standards, affordability and ease of usage for consumers.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #NCDs #Raymond

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.