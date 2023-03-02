 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda to the next level: Vivek Ramaswamy

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

The 37-year-old told Fox News in an interview that observing foreign policy is all about prioritization. He called for decoupling from the Chinese economy, but said it is not going to be easy.

Vivek Ramaswamy (Image credit: www.vivekramaswamy.com)

Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday said he is taking former president Donald Trump's agenda of 'America First' to the next level to get the job done.

"I am taking the Trump America first agenda to the next level to actually get the job done, Maria, and I believe I am leading and will continue to lead this field with the specificity of policy proposals and vision that I put on the table," he said.

The Indian-American politician said he is also the only candidate in modern Republican memory who's committed to ending affirmative action in this country. That is something the US President can do by executive order canceling Lyndon B Johnson era orders, he claimed.