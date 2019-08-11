App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Taking cue from PM Modi, Tourism ministry makes 'wildlife' theme for Incredible India

Incredible India is the international campaign launched by the government in 2002 to promote tourism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jungle adventure to be aired on Discovery channel, the Tourism Ministry has decided to make wildlife its theme for the Incredible India campaign for the next two months.

The show, Man vs Wild, will be premiered on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network channels. It has been shot in Jim Corbett National park.

"There is no bigger icon for India than the prime minister, be it wildlife or tourism or anything else. His episode will be shown on Discovery tomorrow and we have decided to make it (wildlife) our theme for Incredible India for the next two months," Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said.

Close

Incredible India is the international campaign launched by the government in 2002 to promote tourism.

related news

According to a statement from the channel earlier, the special episode, featuring survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls and shot in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation.

In a teaser released earlier by the channel, Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, gives Modi an improvised version of a spear as a safeguard against potential attack by a tiger.

Modi then tells him: "My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold it (the spear) since you insist.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 11, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #environment #Incredible India #Man vs Wild #Narendra Modi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.