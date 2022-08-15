Taking concrete steps to strengthen internal security in Mizoram: CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said his government has been taking concrete steps to strengthen the internal security of the state.

Addressing the people on the occasion of 76th Independence Day in Aizawl, the chief minister said there has been no major law and order problem in the state due to the ”proactive measures taken by the police in the past one year”.

Of the 1,633 criminal cases registered, 676 have been successfully investigated, while 12 arms smuggling cases have been recorded and 20 illegal dealers arrested, he said.

The law enforcement agencies have arrested 2,425 people for violation of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act since its implementation in May 2019, and 517 drug traffickers were apprehended and prosecuted during the last one year, the CM said.

He urged the people to make Mizoram a land of peace and prosperity. ”Let us join hands to face the challenges of tomorrow through a common commitment towards peace, prosperity and social justice. ”Let us join hands to face the challenges of tomorrow through a common commitment towards peace, prosperity and social justice. Our present times demand that we remain strong and confident in order to be able to pursue our dreams of realising newer heights in the future,” the chief minister said.

Independence Day was celebrated across Mizoram on Monday with several functions held in all the district capitals and important towns of the state. The grand event was held at Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl. Zoramthanga also claimed that the state achieved significant progress in various sectors in the last 12 months despite several hurdles triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, the state has so far provided tap connections to 85,231 families in 177 rural villages and 1,13,800 households in urban areas. Altogether, 2,08,829 households have been issued job cards and all of them were provided employment during the 2021-22 fiscal. The rural development department is aiming at providing 100 days of employment to active job card holders by the end of the current fiscal, he said.

Zoramthanga said the state has been making constant efforts for the development of tourism. It has received a sanction of Rs 800 lakh from the Centre for the development of village-based eco-tourism in Khamrang near Aizawl.

An International Tourism Mart to be held in Mizoram in early November is expected to give a major boost to tourism promotion in the state, he said. Recently, the Centre has approved a proposal for tourism infrastructure development for Mizoram under the ”Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive Scheme” at various locations in the state, the chief minister added.