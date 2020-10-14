Taking action against all violators of pollution norms, be it PWD or MCDs: Gopal Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said strict action is being taken against those flouting dust control norms, be it the Delhi government’s Public Works Department or municipal corporations.

The minister said the issue of pollution is related to people’s health and all agencies are equally responsible for its prevention and control.

"It doesn’t matter which agency it is … be it PWD or MCDs, all have to take measures to prevent dust pollution. Strict action is being taken against those not following the government’s directions,” he told reporters during the inspection of the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project site.

The minister had on Tuesday issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 20 lakh on North Delhi Municipal Corporation for violating dust control guidelines at Bhalswa landfill site.

Rai had earlier asked common people, private and government agencies that have undertaken construction works to take adequate measures to prevent dust pollution, "else strict action will be taken against them”.

He had asked them to follow five steps– installing windshields and barriers at the periphery of construction and demolition sites, covering debris with tarpaulin, using green net to prevent dust from blowing out, water sprinkling and covering trucks carrying construction material.

The minister said all construction and demolition sites, irrespective of their sizes, will have to compulsorily take the five steps.

He also said the government has started "micro monitoring” of all the 13 pollution hotspots in the city and will soon deploy environment marshals to check violations of environmental norms.

The environment department has set up 14 inspection teams to check violations of pollution norms. This AAP government’s anti-dust campaign will continue till Thursday.