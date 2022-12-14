Takeda expands rare disease portfolio in India, plans foray in oncology segment

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited, a part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Japan, has expanded the rare disease portfolio in India by launching, Cinryze, an injectable prescription medicine, for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients in the country.

"This is our entry into hereditary angioedema space. HAE is a very rare disorder at this point in time in India. Takeda has always been focusing on bringing the unmet patient needs in this rare disease," Sony Paul, Franchise Head, Rare Diseases, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited told Moneycontrol.

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic condition that causes swelling in different parts of the body like limbs, face, abdomen, and larynx.

When asked about the prevalence rate of rare disease, HAE in India, Paul said the disorder was under-recognized and because of the low awareness it had a very low diagnosis rate in the country.

"This disease is currently detected in one out of approximately 30,000 people. India currently has roughly over 250 HAE patients here," he added.

The company said the drug, Cinryze, is plasma-derived C1-I NH approved for routine prevention (prophylaxis), short-term prevention or pre-procedure prevention, and acute attacks of HAE. The rare disease head at Takeda India praised the Union government for its policy on rare diseases saying the firm was working with all the important stakeholders and patient advocacy groups for bringing awareness into the rare disease segment. Also read: Moderna, Merk’s mRNA cancer vaccine shows promising result in trials "Our focus will be to improve awareness and diagnosis in the segment so that the rare disease HAE can be detected early and lives can be saved," he added. When asked about Takeda's plan of expansion in India, Paul said the company is also looking at launching drugs in the oncology space in the near future. "The company has a complete portfolio to address the Hemophilia space in India. We have launched a drug for HAE today here, the oncology is the space that we are looking forward to," he added. Japan-based Takeda Pharma has been recently granted marketing authorization for the company’s dengue vaccine QDENGA (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine) for the prevention of dengue in individuals from four years of age in the European Union. “We are currently progressing with regulatory filings for our dengue vaccine candidate in endemic and non-endemic countries around the world. We cannot speculate on the potential approval timing for India," the company said in a statement. "Our goal is to fully cooperate with regulatory authorities to assess and make the dengue vaccine available to all who can potentially benefit from it after receipt of regulatory approvals under applicable laws,” it added.

Ayushman Kumar

