Takeda expands rare disease portfolio in India, plans foray in oncology segment

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 14, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

Japan based pharma company which recently got marketing authorization for its dengue vaccine in European Union, said the firm is progressing with regulatory filings for the vaccine candidate in endemic and non-endemic countries around the world.

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited, a part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Japan, has expanded the rare disease portfolio in India by launching, Cinryze, an injectable prescription medicine, for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients in the country.

"This is our entry into hereditary angioedema space. HAE is a very rare disorder at this point in time in India. Takeda has always been focusing on bringing the unmet patient needs in this rare disease," Sony Paul, Franchise Head, Rare Diseases, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited told Moneycontrol.

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic condition that causes swelling in different parts of the body like limbs, face, abdomen, and larynx.

When asked about the prevalence rate of rare disease, HAE in India, Paul said the disorder was under-recognized and because of the low awareness it had a very low diagnosis rate in the country.

"This disease is currently detected in one out of approximately 30,000 people. India currently has roughly over 250 HAE patients here," he added.