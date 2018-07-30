App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Take very seriously non-occupancy of 25% of housing units, says panel to HUA

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh are the major states which have the problem of non-occupancy, the parliamentary panel on public undertakings on Housing and Urban Development Corporation said in a report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A parliamentary panel said the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry needs to "very seriously" address the problem of non-occupancy of 25 percent of housing units constructed under three government schemes.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh are the major states which have the problem of non-occupancy, the parliamentary panel on public undertakings on Housing and Urban Development Corporation said in a report.

"As admitted by the secretary of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation during the course of oral evidence, 25 percent of houses under these schemes still remain unoccupied," the parliamentary panel said.

The units have been constructed under the three government schemes - Basic Services To Urban Poor, Integrated Housing and Slum Development Programme and Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

related news

The committee reiterated that the problem of non-occupancy of 25 percent of the units constructed with HUDCO loans needs to be addressed very seriously by the ministry. They recommended the ministry to ascertain the reason over low occupancy of housing units which may include infrastructural issues.

The committee has recommended the ministry to revisit their policy to explore the measures to have cent percent occupancy of the housing units and apprise the committee accordingly along with the latest state-wise occupancy details of the action taken.

In its response, the ministry said the reason for non-occupancy has been reported as "non-payment of beneficiary share".
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.