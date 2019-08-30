App
India
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Take up Sikh girl's 'forced' conversion to Islam with Pak: Amarinder tells Centre

The chief minister urged Khan to take a firm and immediate action against the perpetrators

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh urged External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Friday to take up the issue of a Sikh girl being reportedly kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan.

"Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan," Singh tweeted, tagging a video.

 

In the video message, the family of the girl has claimed that she was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam. The family has sought Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's help.

related news

The chief minister urged Khan to take a firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. He asked the external affairs minister to take it up with Pak PM at the earliest.

 

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #India #Pakistan

