Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Take private medical colleges into confidence: Kumaraswamy to Karnataka govt

He also said a concentrated effort should be taken in the fight against coronavirus.

PTI

Senior JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday advised the Karnataka government to utilise the services of private medical colleges in treating COVID-19 patients, by taking them into confidence, instead of threatening them with license cancellation for not complying with directives.

He also said a concentrated effort should be taken in the fight against coronavirus. "It was wrong for any hospital to deny treatment. It is also not correct on part of the government to threaten the private medical colleges with cancellation of their licence for that reason. It wont be of any help at this time of medical emergency.

Remember that MCI has the authority to cancel licenses, not government," Kumaraswamy tweeted. "Instead of showing fury on private medical colleges at such a time, concentrate on taking their service by taking them into confidence. Look into their needs. I urge for a concentrated fight against coronavirus," he added.

Close

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had on Saturday convened a meeting with Private Medical College Hospitals regarding COVID management and directed them to provide 50 per cent of the beds as promised. In another tweet, Kumaraswamy said the notice being put out by local administrations in front of coronavirus patient's house is leading to new age social discrimination and untouchability.

To ensure that infected patients and his family leads a respectable life, such a practice has to be dropped immediately. "..... instead health workers should be sent to their houses to educate and instill confidence in them," the former CM added.
First Published on Jul 19, 2020 06:09 pm

