Take advantage of Budget initiatives and invest, PM asks India Inc

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged India Inc to increase investment in tandem with the government’s decision to raise capital expenditure (capex) and take advantage of the opportunities unveiled in the Budget 2023-24.

Addressing the 10th webinar on Budget, Modi said the government has increased outlay on capex to a historic high of Rs 10 lakh crore.

He further said that India is being described as a bright spot of the global economy and the country has attracted the highest FDI in the country in the year 2021-22 with major part going into manufacturing sector.

”I would also call upon the private sector of the country to increase their investment just like the government so that the country gets maximum benefit from it,” he said while talking about the key proposals of the Budget.