March 5 at 12pm
Taj Mahal vacated after bomb threat call, search reveals it to be a hoax

The hoax call has been reportedly traced to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
File image: Security personnel stand guard at the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: AFP)

The iconic Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was vacated on March 4 after a bomb threat call, which after an extensive search was found to be a hoax, news reports have said. The Mughal-era monument was briefly shut and tourists moved out as security forces combed the premises.

At around 9 am, an unidentified person called the 112 emergency response number of the Uttar Pradesh police and claimed that a bomb was kept inside the monument that is conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and protected by armed personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), news agency PTI reported.

The police immediately informed CISF, which asked the visitors to vacate the premises of the 17th-century monument and launched a search. "Nothing suspicious has been found and the checks are almost done," a senior CISF officer said in Delhi. "Nothing suspicious has been found and the checks are almost done," PTI quoted a senior CISF officer as saying in Delhi.

The hoax call has been reportedly traced to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

 
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Taj Mahal #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Mar 4, 2021 11:57 am

