Taj Mahal, Babri Masjid land belong to India, not Waqf Board: Mughal descendant

Taj Mahal belongs to India and Sunni Waqf Board has no claim over it, said YH Tucy, who claims to be the great grandson of last Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

He has said that the board has no claim over Babri Masjid land either and while supporting construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In an interview with news agency IANS, Tucy said there was no deed in favour of the Board. “Remember Emperor Shah Jahan has not written a deed in favour of Waqf” he said.

Lashing out on Waqf for claiming to own the monument, Tucy called it a “big land grabber” and alleged it for raising communal disharmony to gain media attention.

“They do not have even chairs and tables in their offices, how can they manage the Taj? They just want media attention and for that create differences among Hindus and Muslims,” he said.

He further said that Taj Mahal is a national treasure and no one had a right to play politics on the name of it.

Tucy also mentioned of his pending case in Supreme Court of India. “As the direct descendant of Mughals, my case is pending in the Supreme Court for appointment as Mutavvli, I will give these properties to the Indian government,” he told IANS.