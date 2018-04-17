App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 17, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taj Mahal, Babri Masjid land belong to India, not Waqf Board: Mughal descendant

Lashing out on Waqf Board for claiming to own the monument, Tucy called it a “big land grabber” and alleged it for raising communal disharmony to gain media attention.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Taj Mahal belongs to India and Sunni Waqf Board has no claim over it, said YH Tucy, who claims to be the great grandson of last Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

He has said that the board has no claim over Babri Masjid land either and while supporting construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In an interview with news agency IANS, Tucy said there was no deed in favour of the Board. “Remember Emperor Shah Jahan has not written a deed in favour of Waqf” he said.

Lashing out on Waqf for claiming to own the monument, Tucy called it a “big land grabber” and alleged it for raising communal disharmony to gain media attention.

“They do not have even chairs and tables in their offices, how can they manage the Taj? They just want media attention and for that create differences among Hindus and Muslims,” he said.

He further said that Taj Mahal is a national treasure and no one had a right to play politics on the name of it.

Tucy also mentioned of his pending case in Supreme Court of India. “As the direct descendant of Mughals, my case is pending in the Supreme Court for appointment as Mutavvli, I will give these properties to the Indian government,” he told IANS.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.