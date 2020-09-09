Taj Mahal, Agra Fort to reopen for public from September 21

After remaining shut for over six months due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, Taj Mahal is set to open its doors to the public from September 21. To reduce overcrowding at the monument, the number of visitors will be capped to 5,000 per day.

Taj Mahal and Agra Fort to welcome tourists from September 21, said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh. In addition to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort will also reopen for the public from September 21. However, only 2,500 people will be allowed at Agra Fort in a day.

Visitors will have to follow all guidelines issued by the Centre such as wearing face masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Masks are mandatory to enter the monuments and all tickets must be purchased online. Ticket counters will remain close,” Vasant Swarnkar, Superintending Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India’s Agra Circle said, as per Indian Express report. Visitors can purchase entry tickets online or via the ASI phone app.

Taj Mahal was set to reopen in July, but Agra administration had decided to defer the reopening of Taj Mahal and other monuments owing to rising COVID-19 cases in the district. The decision was taken during a meeting between the district's COVID-19 team and the Superintending Archaeologist of Agra.

All monuments were closed for the public since March after the Centre imposed nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in June, Culture Ministry had reopened 820 monuments out of the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 43,70,128, with 89,706 infections being reported in a day. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.