Mar 19, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

TADA court extends Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla's CBI custody till March 28

Takla, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, had earlier been remanded to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) custody till today.

A Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court here today extended the CBI custody of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Yasin Mansoor Mohamed Farooq alias Farooq Takla till March 28.

During today's hearing, the CBI prayed for Takla's custody to be extended, saying it needed time to verify the statements he made during the interrogation.

The agency also claimed that Takla was not cooperating in the probe.

Takla was arrested at an immigration counter of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier this month.

The charges against him include criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Takla had fled the country after the 1993 Mumbai blasts, in which 257 people were killed.

