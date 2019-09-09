Tabrez Ansari lynching case: Police drops murder charges against 11 accused in charge sheet

It has been over two months since 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was brutally assaulted on the accusation of theft in Jharkhand’s Kharsawan district and forced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

Tabrez, who was in judicial custody for theft, complained of ill health on June 22, five days after the attack. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital and then to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, where he was declared dead on arrival.

However, the charge sheet, submitted by the police on July 29, has dropped the charges of murder against Tabrez’s alleged attackers, The Quint has reported.

The publication reported that the eleven accused have been charged under Section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

Tabrez’s wife, Shahista, whom he was married to for a mere two months before he died, is particularly affected by the charge sheet. Her lawyer, Altaf Hussain has filed a protest petition in court against the police investigation.

On being asked what led to the removal of the murder charge, Altaf told the publication, "We are hearing reports that Tabrez died of a sudden cardiac arrest. He, however, had a big wound on his head, his skull had been cracked due to the beating. How can they then say that the cause of death is just cardiac arrest?"

However, the investigating officer in the case R Narayan asserted that the cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest. "We have sought double opinion [opinion from two doctors] who have confirmed this," he said.

Narayan said that since the post mortem report mentioned cardiac arrest to be the cause of death, the accused cannot be charged for murder.

To this, Altaf believes that the police is trying to “protect the accused” as the head injury was mentioned in the post-mortem report as well and the charge should and could have been added by the police.

"If the judge does not accept our protest petition to include the charge of murder, we will approach the high court. The accused in the case have to be tried for murder," Altaf told the publication.

A three-member team, headed by the Saraikela-Kharwan Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyullu Dodde, was set up to probe the cause of Tabrez's death. The team had held both the police as well as the doctors responsible for Tabrez’s death.